Okonjo-Iweala Posts Pictures Of Sister And Daughter At The Forefront Of Fight Against Covid-19

April 11, 2020
 

Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has taken to her Twitter handle, @NOIweala, to share pictures of her sister and daughter helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Grateful for the world’s frontline workers, community health workers, nurses, technicians, vaccine researchers, doctors —including my wonderful sister Dr. Njide Udochi and daughter Dr. Onyinye Iweala @onyiiwealamdphd — saving lives and protecting us from #Covid19!

