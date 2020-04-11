Okonjo-Iweala Posts Pictures Of Sister And Daughter At The Forefront Of Fight Against Covid-19

Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has taken to her Twitter handle, @NOIweala, to share pictures of her sister and daughter helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The pictures were shared with the caption:

Grateful for the world’s frontline workers, community health workers, nurses, technicians, vaccine researchers, doctors —including my wonderful sister Dr. Njide Udochi and daughter Dr. Onyinye Iweala @onyiiwealamdphd — saving lives and protecting us from #Covid19! pic.twitter.com/SO90Ddpql5 — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) April 10, 2020