Okonjo-Iweala To Be Confirmed As WTO DG Today

Former Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to be announced as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) today, TheBreakingTimes learnt.

This is coming after the administration of the newly elected president of the United States (US), Joe Biden, declared its “strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala to serve as the WTO’s next DG.

Donald Trump administration’s had opposed the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala.

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid for the position. The Trump administration backed Yoo in October, but Okonjo-Iweala had support from almost all of the WTO’s 164 member countries.

Yoo’s withdrawal signaled the end of months of uncertainty over who will lead the WTO for at least the next four years.

Yoo and Okonjo-Iweala were the last candidates from an initial field of eight and the first women to be seriously considered for the role.

Brazil’s Roberto Azevêdo stepped down as director-general in August, a year before his term expired.