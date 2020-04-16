Okonjo-Iweala Wins Delta State Luminary Of The Month Award

Nigerian Economist and Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has won Delta State Luminary of the month award.

She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

Okonjo-Iweala served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003-2006, 2011-2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

She was recently appointed as the Head of (African Union) AU COVID19 Africa Response Team.

The luminary award was announced via the official Twitter handle of the Delta State Government.

See tweet:

Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela a trailblazer is our luminary of the month.#StrongerDelta pic.twitter.com/pszPekYeek — Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) April 16, 2020