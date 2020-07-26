Okorocha Denies Alliance With Ihedioha To Remove Uzodinma From Office

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has denied plotting to remove the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma from office with the help of the immediate past governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha while reacting to an allegation by Director General Imo All Progressives Congress, APC, Media Centre, Cajetan Duke said the allegations were false and would only succeed in ruining the party in the state.

Okorocha disclosed this in a statement through his Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo on Sunday.

He said, “To say the least, Okorocha is not in alliance with Ihedioha for removing Governor Uzodinma or for any other reason. Those behind the story should stop making mockery of the APC or the State.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha cannot destroy what he had labored to build at the risk of his political career, he planted the seed of APC in Imo, nurtured it to maturity and it has continued to bear fruits.

“Those who have benefited from this vision only need to appreciate and acknowledge who God used to make it possible”, he added.

Okorocha also addresed the claim that Uche Nwosu approached the court over his defeat during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said, “To the best of our knowledge, only two cases are in court to that effect. One, instituted by the governorship candidate of Reformed And Advancement Party,RAP, Kingdom Okere at the Federal High Court, Abuja and the one taken to the Supreme Court by Chief Philip Umeadi, SAN, on behalf of Chief Ihedioha.

“In the two cases, Uche Nwosu is neither the plaintiff nor a party in any of them. It is now left for those behind the story of alliance to tell us the particular court the Nwosu case, they had talked about, is.”

During the 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state Okorocha’s preferred candidate, Uche Nwosu was unable to secure the governorship ticket of the APC which led to his departure from the ruling party.

Okorocha who was about to complete his second tenure in office decided to sponsor the election of Nwosu in the other party even though he was still in the APC and contesting to represent his Senatorial District at the National Assembly after serving two terms in office as the governor of Imo State.

Nwosu lost the elections to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha who was later sacked after a supreme Court judgment that ruled that the APC Hope Uzodinma be sworn in immediately.