Okorocha Hails Edo People For Voting Against ‘Injustice’ [VIDEO]

Ex-governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has congratulated the people of Edo State for fighting against alleged injustice in the election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Obaseki.

Okorocha is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He represents Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, ahead of his 58th birthday on Tuesday, he described the loss suffered by the party as a “revolution of the masses against injustice”.

According to the senator, respect for the President Muhamamadu Buhari was all the party had left.

“There is no more APC, what we have is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari,” Okorocha said.

Watch video below, as shared by @ibrahimado on Twitter:

Sen. Rochas Okorocha hails Edo People for voting against Injustice. pic.twitter.com/JexmKVMT2i — Ibrahim Adam (@ibrahimado__) September 21, 2020

Okorocha’s in-law and 2019 former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, while speaking during the occasion blamed the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for the party’s defeat.

“All he did was to try to muzzle people to accept a candidate they never wanted. This is not what APC was built on, we expect things to be done the right way but the former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, believes that anything can come from anywhere without going through the due process,” Nwosu said.