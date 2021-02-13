Okowa Declares Support For Ranching, Says It Will Reduce Insecurity

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has called on herders to cooperate with the federal and state governments on the implementation of ranching systems.

Okowa disclosed this when the national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle paid him a condolence visit over the death of his father on Friday.

The Governor stated that ranching will improve income for herders, and also address concerns on insecurity.

NAN quoted Okowa to have said, “Here in Delta, we have long realised that the way to go is to find ways of enabling our people to acquire needed skills because everybody cannot get white collar jobs”.

“So, beyond vocational training, we have placed a lot of emphasis on technical education and we are doing our best to reach out to our youths. We are glad that many of our youths are cooperating with us”.

He added that “I am glad that many of my counterparts in the north are now beginning to look toward the development of our nation, because they have spoken loudly in their last meeting concerning the issue of open grazing”.

“We are glad to hear that, because that has been the voice mainly from the south, which has now been echoed by our counterparts in the north”.

Furthermore, “And I am truly very glad that they have boldly come out to speak about that, because we must truly find ways to begin to encourage ranching”.

“Ranching will be in the best interest of all Nigerians because it will improve the family income and reduce insecurity in the land”. He said