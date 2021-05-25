Okowa Swears in Female Chief Judge, Begins Renovation of Courts

Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta yesterday reiterated that his administration has taken steps to improve access to justice in the state with the creation of more courts and judicial divisions.
He spoke in Asaba during the swearing-in of Justice Theresa Diai as Acting Chief Judge of the state.
Justice Diai assumed office following the retirement of Justice Marshal Umukoro as Chief Judge on May 24 2021.
He said that the judiciary in Delta was already enjoying autonomy with the signing into law of the Delta State Judicial Autonomy Bill and the constitution of the relevant committees.
He said that his administration had embarked on renovation of courts and judges’ quarters to make them more befitting for their status.
According to Okowa, since the courts have been brought closer to the people, they can easily go there for redress instead of taking matters into their hands or resorting to jungle justice.
“Let me reiterate that this administration is determined to leave the legacy of a judiciary that we shall all be proud of. We have achieved significant milestones in our quest to bring justice closer to the people.