“Olamide Is The Only Nigerian Artiste That Assisted With My Medicals Bills When I Was Sick In London” – Majek Fashek

Majek Fashek’s manager has revealed that Nigerian rapper, Olamide is the only artiste who supported the Rainmaker financially as he struggled with health issues in the UK.

Umenka Uzoma who was a guest on Nigeria Info’s 99.3 exoplained that the ‘Oil and Gas’ rapper reached out to him while he was still in the United Kingdom with Majek Fashek.

The manager went on to say that other artistes came forward but he said he told them to “calm down and wait for Majek to come back. I decided to stop some of them because when money comes in, so many controversies arise, people you don’t know from any corner start raising some dirty voices,” Umenka disclosed.

The manager would however not discuss the health of his patron. “It is a private matter right now and his family is handling it. You don’t want to wash you dirty linen in public. He is not in the hospital though, I am communicating with his son.” he concluded.