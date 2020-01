The Nigerian Army has announced the death of the oldest surviving soldier, Adama Aduku, who died on Tuesday December 31st at the age of 101.

Born in 1918, to a peasant farmer at Abejukolo-Ife, at Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State, Aduku joined the army in 1945. In June this year, Aduku had an interview where he revealed that at his age, he was still very strong in bed.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.