OleOut Trends On Twitter After Sevilla Beat Manchester United 2-1 To Reach Europa Final

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing the season with silverware was wrecked by Sevilla as they edged a hard-fought Europa League semi-final in Cologne.

The hash tag “#OleOut” is currently trending on Twitter, following the red devils’ defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their third semi-final this season despite taking an early lead when Bruno Fernandes scored their 22nd penalty of the season after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos.

Sevilla, Europa League specialists, equalised before the interval when former Liverpool forward Suso swept a finish past David de Gea at the far post.

Yassine Bounou, Sevilla keeper emerged as the hero in the second half, denying Anthony Martial several times.

And Sevilla, who saw off Wolves in the quarter-final, secured their place in the final when Luuk de Jong swept home a cross from Jesus Navas with 12 minutes left, United punished for poor defending which led to recriminations as Fernandes confronted Victor Lindelof in the aftermath.

Manchester United fans going to work tomorrow after Rashford, Martial, Bruno farnandes’ disasterclass😂#SEVMUN #OleOut pic.twitter.com/nXTMNVpgdY — QUEEN IN THE NORTH👸 (@mareeyerhh) August 16, 2020

Man United lost to Sevilla because they don't want to win the Finals and possibly playing Bayern Munich in the Supercup. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/sKMjQ9Bqop — Udem.official (@ArtistUdem) August 16, 2020

Manchester united never gave Mourinho peace of mind to work , always criticizing him. Now see Ole your darling boy. 😂😂#OleOut pic.twitter.com/cGY50iLxUd — Akai 👻 (@iamnettey) August 16, 2020

