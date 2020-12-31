Olisa Metuh Visits UK For Medical Treatment

By Seun Adeuyi

Chief Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday evening, left the country for medical treatment of his protracted spinal cord ailment.

Metuh was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on crutches, accompanied by some family members and close associates.

He recently regained his freedom from the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja after many harrowing months of biased trials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on botched charges through the Court of Appeal which dismissed the conviction delivered against him by the Justice Okon Abang led Federal High Court.

The PDP former NPS, who was released hours after the judgement, faced difficulties to secure the recovery of his international passport to enable hin travel abroad for his medical treatment.

More details shortly…