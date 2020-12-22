Olu Of Warri Reportedly Dies Of COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is dead. He was 65-year-old.

He died on Monday morning, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

The late monarch was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

His health was said to have deteriorated on Sunday evening.

SaharaReporters quoted a source as saying the monarch died on Monday morning from the coronavirus.

The source added that, “Olu of Warri is dead but the palace chiefs are trying to keep the information hidden from the public till they are sure the time is right.”

He was born on March 19, 1955 and ascended the throne on December 12, 2015.