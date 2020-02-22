Oluwo of Iwo hits back at Osun monarchs, says he can’t be suspended

Abdulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwo, has dismissed the suspension imposed on him by the Osun council of traditional rulers, saying he remains in charge of his kingdom.

Earlier on Friday, the council had announced that it resolved to suspend Akanbi over his poor conduct to Lamidi Adeyemi, alaafin of Oyo, and Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ooni of Ife.

The council also set up a committee to look into the misunderstanding between oluwo and other Iwo monarchs.

But hours after this announcement, Akanbi took to Instagram to say the action of the council was illegal.

In the post, oluwo attached a video, showing him partying and dancing.

“He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland. The Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (being too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swagging); and that (the suspension) is even subject to Governor’s approval. This clarification is important for the public notice!” the post read.

The council announced his suspension one week after the news broke that Akanbi assaulted Dhikurulahi Akinropo, agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, at a peace meeting summoned by an assistant inspector-general of police.

Although he denied attacking Akinropo, many called for his suspension.