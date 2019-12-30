Oluwo of Iwo’s Divorced Jamaican Wife fights dirty

Days after their break up made the headlines, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and his estranged wife Chanel Chin have both sparked another round of hostilities as they both took to social media to take vile shots at each other. An obviously enraged Chanel who married the Oluwo of Iwo shortly after he ascended the throne in November 2015, disclosed in a post on Instagram that she is yet to speak out on what she faced in her marriage in the last 4 years out of respect for the royal stool. Chanel who gave birth to a son named Oduduwa also accused the Oluwo of Iwo of taking up a personal mission to destroy her character with fabricated stories adding that this is not the first time he is attempting to do that.