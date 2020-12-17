Omah Lay Arrives Nigeria – Abike Dabiri

By Adejumo Enock

The Chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed that Omah Lay and Tems have arrived Nigeria.

The Chairman disclosed this via her verified twitter account @abikedabiri

Recall that the artist were arrested by Uganda Government for flouting Covid-19 protocols while performing at The Big Brunch, Speke Resort, Kampala, Uganda.

Dabiri stated that the artist and others just landed at the NMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35pm local time.

She added that “we are glad they are finally home”. She Further appreciated the Nigerian Mission in Uganda and the Government of Uganda for quick resolution.

See Tweet Below:

“Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time. We are glad they are finally home. All is well that ends well. Gratitude to our mission in Uganda and the @GovUganda for a quick resolution”.