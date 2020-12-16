By Adejumo Enock

A popular Ugandan singer, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine has criticized the Ugandan Government for the arrest of a Nigerian Musician, Omah Lhay.

He described the arrest as an act of shame by a corrupt regime operating double standards.

Recall that Omah Lhay was arrested by the Ugandan police alongside Tems and were charged to court for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

The Musician via is verified twitter account @HEBobiwine said Omah Lhay’s arrest isn’t about COVID.

Bobi Wine who is also a presidential candidate in Ugandan stated that why will Ugandan Government arrest the Nigerian Musician who obtained a work permit and performed under police protection.

See Tweet Below:

“Truth is #OmahLay’s arrest isn’t about COVID. No! It’s an act of shame by a corrupt regime that operates on double standards. He obtained a work permit & performed under police protection! Why arrest him? This as pro-Museveni artists stage street concerts unmolested! #FreeOmahLay”.