Omo-Agege’s alleged conviction: N/Assembly keeps mum

January 23, 2020
 

The Senate has remained silent over the alleged conviction of one of its presiding officers for felony by a United States’ court in 1996.

A coalition of nine civil society organisations had penultimate Monday alleged that the Deputy President of the Senate,  Ovie Omo- Agege, was convicted by a US court in 1996.

The CSOs staged a demonstration at the office of the Department of State Services in Abuja on Friday following the expiration of its 72-hour ultimatum to Omo-Agege  to resign.

They asked the DSS to investigate and prosecute the Deputy President of the Senate since his colleagues had refused to take any action.

Seun Adeuyi


