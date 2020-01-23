Omo-Agege’s alleged conviction: N/Assembly keeps mum

The Senate has remained silent over the alleged conviction of one of its presiding officers for felony by a United States’ court in 1996.

A coalition of nine civil society organisations had penultimate Monday alleged that the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, was convicted by a US court in 1996.

The CSOs staged a demonstration at the office of the Department of State Services in Abuja on Friday following the expiration of its 72-hour ultimatum to Omo-Agege to resign.

They asked the DSS to investigate and prosecute the Deputy President of the Senate since his colleagues had refused to take any action.