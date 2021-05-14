Omokri Accuses Buhari Of Marginalization, Says He Has Never Visited Southern Nigeria Since Assuming Power

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, of neglecting the Southern part of the country.

In a tweet, Omokri berated Buhari for not visiting the Southern part of Nigeria since he assumed power in 2015.

He wondered why Buhari has refused to visit the Southern part of the country.

Omokri lamented the president’s constant shuttles between Nigeria and London while ignoring the Southern part of the country.

His tweet reads: “Since he was sworn in for a second term, had General @MBuhari visited Southern Nigeria?

“Not to my knowledge. Correct me if I’m wrong.

“He shuttles between London and Northern Nigeria. Why is Southern Nigeria a no go area for Buhari? Is this how to govern a nation?.”

The Buhari-led government has been acced by people of the Southeast of marginalizing the region.

Leader of the the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his group, had severally accused the current government of turning away from the region. This had further inflamed the pursuit for the actualization of Biafra.