Omokri Says Nigeria Is Too Indebted To Be Independent, Lambast Buhari For Talking Down On Obasanjo, Jonathan

Former Spokesman to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of raising the country’s debt profile to a dangerously high level despite meeting it debt free.

Omokri who was responding to series of points raised by the President in his independence day speech on Thursday explained that in 2006 Nigeria was a lender nation, Obasanjo paid its entire foreign debt, he added that today, the country is a heavily indebted nation courtesy of Buhari’s massive borrowing.

He also took a swipe on Buhari for insulting past Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who according to him did better than him.

He said, “Happy Independence? For what? On October 1, 1960, Nigeria was debt free. 5 years later in 1965, Nigeria was a lender nation. In 2006, Obasanjo paid our entire foreign debt. Today, we are a Heavily Indebted nation courtesy of General Buhari. Are we independent?

“Imagine this charlatan having the guts to insult Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan. Men who are better than him! What has General Buhari achieved in 5 years? Even Aliko Dangote lost half of his wealth because of him. A semiliterate with no certificate!

“I did a great injustice to myself by reading General Buhari’s so called Independence Day broadcast. That dribble should be called a broad-trash not a broadcast. I find it hard to believe that a human being can tell so many Goebbelsian lies is so short a time!

Buhari In his speech had said, “Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

Responding to the accusations and issues raised by the President Omokri said “If I am asked to summarise General MBuhari’s 5 years in office in one word, that word would be:BLAME!

“He takes responsibility for other men’s achievements and blames them for his failure. Physically, Buhari may be an adult, but mentally, he is a child!

“Obasanjo paid off our entire foreign debt Jonathan made us Africa’s largest economy and the world’s 3rd fastest growing economy. What have you achieved?

“Comparing our fuel price to Saudi that pays minimum wage 30 times that of Nigeria. Are you well at all? Maybe the over feeding from your ₦3.5 billion travel/feeding budget is bringing early senility. Pay Nigerians like Saudis and you can charge them like Saudis.

“General Buhari said No government in the past did what we are doing with scarce resources.” Lies. Obasanjo paid off our total foreign debt when the price of crude oil was one quarter what it was under Buhari. Buhari is not just a liar, he lied unintelligently.

“General @MBuhari claimed “I am a firm believer in credible elections.” What rubbish! This was a man that confessed that he used “remote control” to win the Osun election. Edo was only free because the threat of travel ban meant he couldn’t go to his UK doctors.

“The worst part of the lies General Buhari told on Independence Day is the lie of “Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.” Can you imagine? Under this low budget Adolf Hitler, Nigeria became the world headquarters for extreme poverty on July 25, 2018!

“General Buhari boasts of “Increasing our commitment to peaceful co-existence in a peaceful, secure, united Nigeria.” This from a man who sent 300 policemen to Southern Kaduna to stop the genocide against Christians, and sent 30000 policemen to Edo for election.

“On Independence Day, I am proud of a people who are the most educated people in America and one of the most educated in Europe. There is nothing to be proud of about a disaster that can’t produce his WAEC, and has Northernised Nigeria’s government and military!, he added.