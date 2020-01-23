On AMOTEKUN: Tinubu’s comments ‘too ambiguous’, Adebanjo, Afenifere react

The statement by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Amotekun has been described as ‘too ambiguous’. Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the body’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin stated this while reacting to the statement by Tinubu on Wednesday. Tinubu, who had remained mute on the Amotekun issue, on Wednesday finally released a statement to talk about the regional security outfit. He had among other things said that Amotekun was not a national issue. Reacting to Tinubu’s comment on Amotekun, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere said it is on the same page with the APC leader. Amotekun, we choose to ignore them, all that we want is that all those who call themselves Yoruba leaders, should speak out clearly because we are under siege.” In his reaction Adebanjo wandered who Tinubu was talking for, “the Federal Government or who? According to him, Tinubu’s comments “are too ambiguous. He should state clearly who he is referring to? What he is saying is deceitful. He should have come out to slam the Federal Government instead of dancing round the issue.”