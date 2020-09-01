‘On Behalf Of Nigerians’, Lai Mohammed Thanks Dept. Of Petroleum Resources For Cushioning Economy Against #Covid19 Impact

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has hailed the management of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for what he termed its ‘ingenuity’ in ensuring that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic does not cripple the nation’s economy due to the crash in oil prices.

This information was revealed in a press release signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant To The President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture on Monday.

The Minister made the remarks in Lagos on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the DPR, which is the oil and

gas industry regulatory agency.

“The fact that the DPR took measures to ensure that the real impact of COVID 19 on the economy of Nigeria is not felt too much, I think we must thank you on behalf of Nigerians,” Mohammed said after he was conducted round the operational units of the agency by the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the DPR, Mr, Sarki Auwalu.

According to the press release, Alhaji Mohammed said despite the crash of oil prices due to the impact of the pandemic, and the cut in production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) the astuteness of the management of DPR kept Nigeria’s economy afloat.

He said beyond regulating and managing the nation’s oil and gas industry, the DPR is also engaging with oil producing communities to

ensure there is sustained peace for investment to grow into fruition in the Niger Delta Region.

“What the DPR does goes far beyond technical because their engagement

of the oil producing communities is very key. When we came in 2015, production had dipped because of the restiveness in the Niger Delta.

“It’s not by accident that we have some stability and modicum of peace in that area today. It’s because of the policies that have been put in place to continue to engage the communities,” the Minister said.