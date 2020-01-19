Ondo 2020: Akeredolu under-performing but may win, cleric says

Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, on Thursday declared there is no serious contender that could slug it out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the coming governorship election.

Giwa, who was addressing some journalists in Akure ahead of the governorship election in the state, specifically urged Governor Akeredolu to be thankful to God for pocketing his opponents.

The cleric, who posited that no political or economic observer could describe Ondo as a well-governed state in terms of accountability and transparency.

While describing the state as a one-party state, he said: “The lack of a viable opposition party has informed Mr. Akeredolu, SAN to turn Ondo into a family government.

“Now, I think different people in the state are on the same page with my observation.

“Ondo is blessed with human and natural resources, but our leaders have failed in all ramifications to help the people.

“Any governor or leader who claims to be working in the state without reviving moribund industries to create employment is just paying lip service.”

Speaking on the possibility of Akeredolu winning the 2020 governorship election, Giwa said: “The bitter truth is that there is no serious contender that can beat the governor.

“I am not saying this based on the performance of the governor, but I’m saying this based on the fact that those expected to give Akeredolu a hard time have moved to the APC to feed their stomach.

“I can’t remember last time the only opposition party in the state, PDP opened its office. Do they have money to manage their people?

“For now, there is no one in Ondo state that can stop governor Akeredolu from winning the coming election. However, the table might turn tomorrow but I doubt it.

“I will advise the governor to maintain transparency and accountability.

“A leader should demonstrate accountability by taking responsibility for the outcome of his actions and decisions and successfully transforming into results,” Giwa stated.