Ondo 2020: Another Commissioner Resigns, Joins Zenith Labour Party

Ahead of the October 10 Ondo governorship election, another top government official working with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has resigned his appointment to join the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The top government official is Bisi Ilawole, a Commissioner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Commission, OSOPADEC.

Ilawole, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Akeredolu, thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the state in that capacity.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that a political adviser to Governor Akeredolu, Andrew Ogunsakin, had earlier resigned and joined the ZLP after the secretary to the state government Ifedayo Abegunde tendered his resignation letter.

It’s not clear what will happen next as the APC in Ondo state has been polarized after the exit of the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who has since joined the ZLP to contest the poll with his former boss.