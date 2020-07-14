Ondo 2020 Primaries: PDP Announces Ekweremadu As Chairman, LGA Congress Electoral Commitee

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday revealed that Senator Ike Ekweremadu will function as chairman of the Party’s local government areas Congress Electoral Commitee.

As stated in a brief statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (RTD), the Commitee is responsible for the election of National Delegate, and the selection of 1 person living with disabilities in each of Ondo State’s 18 LGAS.

This is in preparation for the upcoming 2020 Ondo Governorship elections. The selection exercise is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 15th July.

Other members of the committee headed by Ekweremadu include:

Princess Dr. Bolanle Ogundiran, Alhaji Akhor Idoko, Senator Obinna Ogba, and Alhaji Aminu Salihu Yakudima as secretary.

PDP said:

“The NWC of our great party, the PDP, has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the LGA Congresses Electoral Committee”.