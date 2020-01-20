Ondo: APC’ll retain power – Sen Boroffice

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress has no opposition in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Boroffice stated this in Oka Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday at the empowerment programme for 144 women in the senatorial district.

At the programme, the women were given N50, 000 each.

According to the senator, every member of the party was already at work to ensure that the APC retains power in 2021.

He said, “As regards the coming election, we are preparing very well. We are all working together and we are winning the next election.”

The Deputy Senate Leader said he organised the programme to appreciate the women for their support to him during the last general election.