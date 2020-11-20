Ondo Assembly Denies Three Suspended Lawmakers Entry Into Complex Despite Court Ruling

By Adejumo Enock

There was uproar on Thursday at the Ondo State House of Assembly when the leadership of the House barred three lawmakers from resuming their legislative duties despite court rulings on stating otherwise.

The court of appeal in its sitting on Wednesday in Akure, had ordered stay of execution on suit filled against the judgement of the High Court, reinstating Iroju Ogundeji as the Deputy Speaker and two suspended lawmakers, Honorable. Wale William and Honorable Favor Tomomewo.

Earlier in November 5, 2020, an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure nullified the indefinite suspension of Tomide Akinribodi, The Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly.

Justice Ademola Bola, the presiding Judge of Akure High Court has described the suspension as illegal, null and void with no effect.

The four lawmakers who were suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly questioned the reason behind the move of the parliament and described it an unparliamentary act as they were prevented from gaining entrance into the complex of the Assembly by Security Agents.

Honorable. Wale William and Honorable Favor Tomomewo refused to sign the impeachment notice against him as they are Loyalists of the embattled Deputy Governor of The State who defected from the All Progressive Congress, APC