Ondo Assembly Impeach Deputy Speaker

By Adejumo Enock

The Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Iroju Ogundeji has been impeached on Tuesday.

According to the Leadership of the Assembly, twenty of the twenty six members of the House signed the impeachment letter after an investigative panel found him guilty of alleged gross misconduct.

While reacting to the situation, Ogundeji said his impeachment is null and void, stating that the Assembly does not have the required number of votes to impeach him.

Earlier recalled that the deputy speaker and nine other lawmakers refused to sign the failed impeachment notice served the deputy governor some months ago leading to their suspension from the Assembly for gross indiscipline and misconduct but were later reinstated by the State High Court.

Furthermore, the Court of Appeal dismissed the stay of execution order against the high court submitted by Rt. Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun as it was tagged a frivolous suit. While the Court also lifted the suspension of the lawmakers and ordered the Assembly to reinstate them and pay them all their entitlements.

Similarly, the Chairman ad-hoc Committee on information, Hon. Olugbenga Omole said Hon. Aderoboye Samuel of Odigbo Constituency 2 has been elected succeed the impeached Deputy Speaker.

The Chairman said, “the former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogunde in a parliamentary resolution presented by Hon. Tomide Akinrogunde was alleged of gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the House.

He added that the House at plenary had adopted the resolution signed by twenty members of the house as it was in line with the Standing Order of the Assembly.

Olugbenga said “The Rt. Honorable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, therefore called for nomination and Rt. Hon. Aderoboye Samuel was elected through majority voice vote.

Other appointments include; Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representating Owo Constituency 1 as the new Majority leader,The representative of Idanre State Constituency, Hon. Akingbaso Festus as the new Minority Leader and the new Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Taofeeq Mohammed.