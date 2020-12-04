Ondo Communal Clash: Palace Burnt

By Idowu Maryam

The community of Ude and Isinigbo in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State youths has engaged in a one on one battle that resulted in the destruction of property.

PUNCH Metro said that two people were killed in the clash, while the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude town, Chief Sunday Boboye, was set ablaze as Boboye fled.

According to a source, the fight was about land disputes between the two communities, as the Ude traditional ruler claimed to own part of Isinigbo community.

The Oluomo of Isinigbo, Chief Oluwole Kareem, said his community protested to stop the frequent demolition of houses by the Ajagun of Ude (Boboye).

He said, “Boboye came to us that we were occupying the land illegally and said he had won the case. He first came and demolished over 50 houses. We protested, but the government did nothing about it. We later informed His lawyer who said he was not aware of the demolition. If he had won the case, he was supposed to give us time for dialogue. He did not give us that chance.

“Some people bought land here 15 years ago. He placed a sign board and renamed our community New Ude Estate. Isinigbo has been in existence for more than 800 years. He wants to make our place an extension of Ude.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, but said nobody was killed.

He said everything is back to normal in the communities, but further investigations had commenced into the incident.

All contacts to connect to Mr Boboye were unsuccessful, as his telephone line was not reachable, during the time of filing this report.