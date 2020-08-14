Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi Officially Joins ZLP

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Deputy Governor of the State Agboola Ajayi on Friday officially joined the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, after days of speculations that he had concluded plans to join the party.

Ajayi who was elected Deputy Governor alongside Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, resigned from the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in June and was unable to secure PDP’s governorship ticket during the party’s primary elections in the state.



The deputy governor who joined the ZLP amidst cheers from the crowd told the people that he is moving from one political party to another for the good of Ondo people as well as change the political narrative in the state.

He assured ZLP party faithfuls that they will resist every form of rigging during the elections even as he appealed to his supporters to get their voters card and be ready to defend their votes at the polls.

“I can assure you that nothing will happen on the election day, we all own this state. We have joined this party to change the narrative. We are going to make a change in Ondo State.

“They will want to rig the election, but what they are planning is not going to work.

“It is obvious that the affirmation of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC coupled with the seeming failure of the PDP to produce a dependable and formidable alternative has dampened the democratic enthusiasm and morale of the people.

“To stir hope and rechannel the energy of the progressive electorate, I am teaming up with members of the ZLP, a chunk of most of the other members, and my teeming allies from both the PDP and APC”, he said.