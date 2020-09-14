Ondo/Edo2020: PDP Tells Buhari To Redeploy Soldiers Guarding Oshiomhole To Boko Haram, Bandits

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to send soldiers guarding former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams oshiomhole to conflict characterized areas in the country.

The disclosure was made known in a press briefing by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He condemned the move in drafting soldiers to guard oshiomhole’s residence whereas people are dying in other parts of the country.

“It should be a disgrace that the Presidency has allegedly abandoned and left Nigerians exposed to attacks from bandits and Boko Haram in conflicted zones like Adamawa, Katsina, Yobe, Benue, Kaduna and others.

PDP believes that the protection given to APC’s former chairman is one that will allow him continue his preposterous and sinful electoral acts.

The party said that is it obvious that APC administration cares less about the height of insecurity in major parts of the country, adding that those soldiers should be redeployed to their rightful posts.

“Their target is to use thugs masquerading as political groups to bring about constitutional crisis in Edo and forward blame to the court”, he added.