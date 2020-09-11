Ondo/Edo2020: To Exercise Franchise, Voters Must Wear Face Masks – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced to intending voters that face masks must be worn by them should they stand any chance of voting for their preferred candidates in Edo and September Gubernatorial election.

The declaration was given by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu during briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to him, the directive was to ensure that voters are protected from contracting the COVID-19 during electioneering periods.

“It is important and compulsory for intending voters to participate in the coming elections, must be with their protective face masks. Otherwise, they would not be allowed chance to vote”, he confirmed.

Chairman Yakubu on kinds of face masks to wear on election day, says surgical masks are not needed, as it as good as not wearing any.

“When a voter covers their face, that individual will be allowed to vote, adding that two queues will be organized in polling units by INEC, one each inside and outside polling premises.

Reason is for individuals to keep reasonable social distancing from one another. He also said that voters in polling areas must desist from touching or lean on surfaces.