Ondo Election: Akeredolu Is Ready To Concede Defeat After Saturday’s Election- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the with the way things are going in Ondo State, the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is getting ready to concede defeat after Saturday’s election following an open declaration by the governor himself that Eyitayo Jegede the governorship candidate for the PDP is a competent hand to lead the state.

According to the PDP National Campaign Council For Ondo Governorship election it revealed that with all critical indices, its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, will defeat his APC counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the election.

Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee of the party Golu Timothy who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday stated that the Chairman of the PDP Campaign’s Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, had said this while answering questions from journalist in a live television programme.

Ologbondiyan explained that Akeredolu’s poor governance as well as anti-people policies of denying the people of their rights to health, education and economic benefits, have irredeemably pitched him against voters.

He said the reason for has said this is the governor’s open declaration that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, is fit, capable and trusted hand to manage the affairs of the state as governor.

Recall that Akeredolu had in an interview agreed that Eyitayo Jegede is a competent hand to lead the state.

In endorsing Jegede, Governor Akeredolu, described the PDP candidate as “worthy of the office”; a statement that conveys Governor Akeredolu’s readiness to concede defeat after being voted out on Saturday, PDP noted.

Ologbondiyan said that “The overwhelming demography of voters, have rejected Akeredolu’s self-serving administration for its wicked policies including the increase in school fees by over 100 percent and stopping of the “Mother and Child” health program, established by previous administration to bring succor to the poor, even in the face of prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

“This is in addition to the entrenching of a corrupt system through which resources meant for the ordinary citizens are allegedly being frittered by his cronies and relations, the latest being the failure of the administration to account for the COVID-19 intervention fund released to the state.

“Governor Akeredolu went against the heart of the expectation and values of the Ondo people. Education, welfarism for the poor, particularly their health and economic empowerment are at the core expectation of the people but Governor Akeredolu’s administration went against all of them.

“Recall that the low fee education system as well as the mother and child program were part of the welfarist policies of the past administration in which Eyitayo Jegede served as the Attorney General. He said the PDP candidate is set to restore all welfarist programs in addition to entrenching other people-oriented policies in an all-inclusive government, immediately he is elected into office as governor.”

The PDP campaign stressed that the Eyitayo Jegede’s practical and people-driven manifesto had led the majority of Ondo people to reach a consensus to vote him in as their new governor.



They therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by the APC to interfere in the election but ensure a reinforcement of his stance of non-interference in elections, as witnessed in the Edo governorship election, which brought him applause across board.

While also calling on INEC and security agencies to respect the wish of the people by ensuring the sanctity of the ballot box in addition to transmitting of results directly from the polling unit.