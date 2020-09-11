Ondo Election: CP Speaks After INEC Fire Incident, Says It’s Unfortunate

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji on Friday reacted to the fire outbreak at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters in Akure, Ondo State.

During his visit to scene, he described the the incident as an unfortunate occurrence while promising that the Police command, will team up with INEC management and the Ondo State Fire Service, to launch an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.

He said, “It was regrettable that the incident happened close to the date of the governorship election in the state.

“The Police assures all law-abiding citizens of adequate security during the poll.

“The people of Ondo State should not to entertain any fear as the command was fully prepared to give the state a kind of police protection never seen in Ondo State.

“Those harbouring criminal ideas, before, during or after the election and electioneering campaigns, are warned to dump such ideas.

“Any criminal element nabbed should be ready to sit tight at any Correctional Service detention camps in the state’’, he added.

It was reported that the fire burnt the container housing thousands of smart card readers that was supposed to be used for the October 10, 2020 governorship elections in the state, which is about four weeks from now.