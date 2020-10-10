Ondo Election: Governor Akeredolu Sues For Peace

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in today’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State has called on eligible voters to be peaceful and orderly as they go to elect a governor for the next four years.

Akeredolu, who made the call in statement in a signed by the Director-General of his campaign council, Victor Olabimtan, urged Ondo people to conduct themselves in a responsible manner to prove all who had predicted violence-marred polls wrong.

Akeredolu said he had done his best for the people and had left the rest to God and the people of the state to decide.

“Good people of Ondo State, I thank you for your support thus far. Campaign activities officially came to an end yesterday. We thank you for conducting yourself peacefully and honourably. As you go to the poll tomorrow to choose your new Governor, I urge you to be peaceful and honourable like you have always been.

“Please, do not provoke anyone, and do not be provoked. Be orderly, say no to violence. Say no to vote-buying. Ensure you are responsible as you perform your civic responsibilities tomorrow.

“Remember, a good name is better than gold and riches. As for us, we have done our best, and leave the rest to God,” the statement read partly.