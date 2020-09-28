Ondo Election: IGP Meets With Civil Society Situation Room, Pledges To Replicate Its Success In Edo

Ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of Nigerian Police Force comittment to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the election in Edo State.

Adamu gave the assurance on Monday, when he met with the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo and Esther Uzo during a courtesy visit to his office at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, particularly on the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020 which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

They also commended him for what they described as an impressive outing in the just concluded Edo Guber Elections. They called for sustainability and improvement on the Police culture in managing elections as was evident in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the meeting also availed the leadership of the NPF ample opportunity to carryout post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State Guber Election.

In addition to getting feedback especially from the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

The IGP reassured them that the Force will continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other critical stakeholders in Election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo Election but in subsequent elections in the country.