Ondo Election: Pandemonium, As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Akoko West LGA

There was pandemonium In Oba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area in Ondo State as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Democratic Party, PDP, clashed with supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, injuring several individuals at the scene.

The face-off between the two parties occurred when the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who is APC’s candidate for the governorship election clashed with the campaign train of PDP’s candidate Eyitayo Jegede who coincidentally was in the same town.

Head, Media Research, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Mr. Samuel Fasua, accused the governor’s campaign team of attacking himself and his supporters.

He explained that five PDP supporters sustained injuries during the attack.

He said, “Three vehicles in the convoy of Jegede were damaged while Jegede was held hostage inside the palace of the monarch of Oba-the Oloba, by gun-toting hoodlums suspected to be agents of the Governor.

“Akeredolu was sighted inside the convoy while the attacks lasted. Police operatives in the location simply vacillated and looked on in the face of the orgies of madness.

“In the last five days too, there have been series of attacks on PDP supporters in Aiyede-Ogbese community in Akure North LGA, leading to machete and gun attacks and the burning of at least two houses of PDP members.

“These continued attacks on PDP members by Aketi’s political thugs and shock troops, are no doubt threatening the peace of our dear state.

“We earnestly call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police to urgently wade in, to save the lives of members of the public who are being prevented by the powers-that-be in Ondo State from belonging to political parties of their choice.”

Responding to the allegations, Spokesman for Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Olatunde Richard Olabode, in turn accused Jegede of attacking the governor’s convoy.

According to him hoodlums loyal to Jegede attacked the convoy of Akeredolu at Oba Akoko in Akoko southwest local government area of the state, thereby trading blames on each other.

He said, “Governor Akeredolu campaign train was going to Ikare-Akoko in continuation of the local government campaign rally when the PDP struck and attacked the convoy of the campaign train.

“The branded campaign vehicle donated to Akeredolu campaign by Ambassador Sola Iji has been set ablaze by the PDP hoodlums.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injury and now receiving treatment at a government hospital.”