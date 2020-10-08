ONDO ELECTION: PDP Must Unite To Wrestle Power From Akeredolu- Enyioha 

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart and gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra State, Ugochukwu Okeke also known as Enyioha has said for the party to be able to wrestle power from the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, there has to be unity among them in the state.

This is coming barely 48 hours to the governorship election in Ondo State, following the altercation witnessed in the PDP final mega rally held yesterday in Akure, the state’s capital.

During the party’s final rally, a top PDP member and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose was reportedly harassed by miscreants.

He appealed to party leaders and faithfuls to put aside their differences and work together for the victory of the party, come Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He said, “Ondo State is a PDP state, unfortunately being governed by an APC governor. The only way PDP can take back the state is if we all join hands to ensure we win this election.

“I encourage all those who feel aggrieved to jettison their anger and work for the victory of our great party come Saturday.

“I also urge the leadership of our party to step in and ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring the unity of our great party.”