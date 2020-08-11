Ondo Election: Sanwo-Olu To Chair Campaign Council 

In preparation for the Ondo State gubernatorial elections the All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed the governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu to chair the 104 member National Campaign Council.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nabena also revealed that the campaign council would be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August, 2020 at the party’s National Secretariat by 2pm.

The statement reads, “The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu to chair the Party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

“The Governor of Plateau State, H.E. Simon Lalong will serve as Deputy Chairman and Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

Some members of the campaign council includes Rt. (Hon.) Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Gbenga Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai, Governor, Babagana Zulum, Senator George Akume amongst others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed October 10 for the gubernatorial elections in the state.