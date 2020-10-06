Ondo Election: US Warns INEC, Political Parties Others Ahead Of Saturday’s Election

Ahead of Saturday’s election, the United States, US, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Political parties, and security operatives in the country to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria expressed it’s committment to help Nigeria peace and prosperity for its citizens.

It said, “We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo.

“The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

Three days from now, being Saturday October 10, the people of Ondo State will go to the polls to elect a new governor of the state.

Several political parties are in the ballots contesting to produce the next governor of the state.

The race seem to be among three top contenders which includes the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Deputy governor of the state Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party,ZLP, who dumped the governor and the APC forts to PDP and then the ZLP to pursue his ambition of becoming the next governor of the state.