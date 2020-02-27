Ondo election: Why Akeredolu deserves another term, by Femi Falana

As the 2020 Ondo governorship election draws nearer, Foremost Human Rights Lawyer and Activist, Femi Falana SAN has advised the people of Ondo State to give Rotimi Akeredolu another term in office.

Falana made the appeal in Akure during the 3rd Anniversary Lecture of the Akeredolu administration with the topic ‘The Nigerian Federalism Imbroglio: A Pragmatic Approach’, and Book Presentation.

He said Akeredolu has justified the mandate given to him by the people of Ondo State across all sectors as a fearless leader.

The fiery lawyer said the good deeds of Akeredolu since assumption of office should earn him another term for a consolidation.

“My people of Ondo State, I thank you for standing by my friend in the last three years. However, we are yet to get to that greater height which is why you must give him another chance,” Falana said

He said the people of Nigeria must appreciate that the issue of restructuring or true federalism was a national issue.

Falana further advocated the devolution of political powers to the federating units provided the people would be empowered.

Chairman of the occasion and Gov. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi State said it was a privilege to be at the event and congratulated Akeredolu on his 3rd anniversary.

Bagudu, the Chairman, Nigeria Progressive Governors Forum, described Akeredolu as a forthright and fearless leader.

“Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will not give excuses but will make do with the little to transform his state. So, I wasn’t surprised when Mr President commended his investment stride. Ondo State is lucky to have him as a governor. We are proud of him. On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, I say to Ondo State that you have a forthright person who speaks his mind at all times.”

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the federal government is delivering on true federalism.

Akeredolu has assured that the state will produce the next Managing Director of NDDC and promised to always lead the people of the state aright.

The governor said his administration in the last three years has prioritised inclusive development of the state.

The occasion witnessed the unveiling of a book, Giant strides’ a photo compilation of activities of governor Akeredolu in the last three years.