Ondo Elections: Buni Says Team Work And Cooperation Will Help APC Win As He Inaugurates Campaign Council 

As Ondo State prepares for the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial elections Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has encouraged members of the campaign committee to engage in collective participation and team work in other to win the election in the state.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe State made the appeal on Saturday in Abuja while inaugurating the campaign council at the party’s National Secretariat.

He said,”You will all recall that four years ago, the good people of Ondo State generously voted our party, the All Progressives Congress for an initial four-year mandate.

“I am happy to state that the chairman and members of the council were carefully selected based on their personal records of hard work, proven integrity and commitment to the ideals of our dear party.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the rich cream of personalities on this council, with vast electioneering experience, would once again secure the mandate of the people of Ondo State, for the party and its candidate.”

He also told the council members, “The party and its supporters across the country have enormous confidence in your ability to succeed.

“You are, therefore, encouraged to always engage in teamwork and collective participation. We are fully confident that by the grace of God, you will succeed and do us proud.

“Let me use this occasion to assure the good people of Ondo state that your investment in the party in this election will consolidate the achievements recorded in the last four years. I want to assure you that APC will not renege in its drive to build a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State that will be the pride of all.”

Rotimi Akeredolu is the APC candidate in the state’s governorship elcetions and is up against other contenders from various parties in the state.