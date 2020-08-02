Ondo Elections: PDP Reacts To Rumors Of Ajayi’s Defection From The Party

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State has cleared the air on the rumours that the Deputy Governor of the state Agboola Ajayi is dumping the party to pursue his governorship ambition in another party.

The party debunked the rumor that Ajayi was preparing to move to the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, after meeting with one of its leaders Olusegun Mimiko who is also a former governor of the state.

In statement by its Publicity Secretary, Zadok Akintoye, said Ajayi has not informed the party of his decision to quit the party therefore he remains a well valued and respected member of the PDP.

The statement reads, “Please note that clarification on the allegation has been sought from the Deputy Governor and assurances given to the leadership of the party of his intention to stay in the PDP.

“We therefore implore all members of the party and the general public to disregard the information as H.E. has assured the party leaders and elders (on his honor) of not leaving.

“Our efforts at winning the next election remain ongoing and we are committed to removing the incumbent governor through a free and fair election.”

Meanwhile there has been speculations that that the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi is set the dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, shortly after joining the party.

Ajayi who contested the PDP governorship primary last month was first runner up losing the ticket to Eyitayo Jegede.

Recall that Ajayi after loosing out in the party’s governorship primary election Ajayi had vowed not to leave the PDP even though there were reports suggesting that he had concluded plans to join the ZLP to advance his ambition to be the next governor of the state.