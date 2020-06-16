Ondo Fire Incident: We’ll Compensate Victims, Says Governor Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said his administration will assess and compensate the victims of a fire outbreak which occurred on Sunday night, razing five shops and other structures worth millions of naira.

Akeredolu stated this known in Akure while inspecting the scene of the disaster at Oba Nla area in Akure metropolis.

The governor said that the State Emergency Management Agency would be mandated to assess the level of damage with a view to compensate the victims.

An eye witness and shop owner, Chukwuma Chinoso told the governor that there was power outage before the ugly incident.

He denied rumours that shops were selling gas or flammable commodities in the area as being speculated.

According to the trader, while the fire outbreak was on, they called the state fire service but they were replied with complaints of no water, fuel and other logistics.

