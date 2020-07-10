Ondo: Fresh Hurdles For APC As 11 Out Of The 12 Governorship Aspirants Reject Indirect Primary

Some aspirants for the Ondo State Governorship elections under the platforme of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that they will not take part in the party’s governorship primary election of if conducted indirectly.

Twelve people have indicated interest to contest in the party’s governorship primary election, 11 out of them have rejected indirect election even as they cautioned the party against taking decisions which in their view would favour one aspirant above the majority.

In a letter signed by all 11 aspirants and addressed to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, they explained that an overwhelming number of party members and aspirants prefer the direct primary mode .

According to them it would only be a wise decision for the leadership of the party to adopt the direct primary mode in the election which would be just and fair for all.

“Having variously traversed the length and breath of Ondo State, interfacing with party members as aspirants, we can confidently inform you that overwhelming majority of our party members prefer direct primary for the nomination of the party’s candidate for the 2020 Governorship Election“, they said.

Meanwhile Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ese- Odo local government area of Ondo state, Mr. Samuel Olorunwa has resigned his membership from the party.

Olorunwa tendered his resignation letter on Friday at the APC state secretariat in Akure.