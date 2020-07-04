Ondo Govt Appoints New Chairman For The State’s Anti #Covid19 Committee

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, (SAN) has appointed Professor Adesegun Fatusi as the new Chairman of the State inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

This is following the death of the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

This information was disseminated in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide on Saturday.

Fatusi is the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and he is expected to continue from where our late Medical Hero, Adegbenro stopped.

His appointment is aimed at preventing a vacuum as the State experiences a disturbing spike of repeated cases of COVID-19.

Until his death, Dr Adegbenro was the Chairman of the State Inter-ministerial Committee, while current Health Commissioner Fatusi is a professor of Community and Public Health and past Provost of the College of Health Sciences at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria.