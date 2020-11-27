Ondo Govt To Pay WAEC Fees For Public School Students – Gov Akeredolu

By Onwuka Gerald

Ondo state government has stated that henceforth it will assume responsibility for paying the School Certificate Examination Fees also known as WAEC fees for students who attends public schools in the state.

The disclosure was made on Friday by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu just as he hosted the National Leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) in his office in Akure.

The governor said the decision to commence payment of WAEC Fees for students in the final class of secondary level of education for public schools in the state was prior to intention of his administration to alleviate financial constraints faced by parents in course of trying to educate their children.

According to him, the announcement of his verdict was postponed till this moment as a way of avoiding misappropriated intention of his government being politically spirited taking into consideration the gubernatorial election conducted in the state last month.

“My team have already met the Commissioner for Education on the matter, and i have also told them to get prepared for its implementation.

“We opted to delay the announcement till now so some persons won’t tag our genuine intention as means to elicit voted from the people”, he added.

“I knew that quite a number of parents were finding it strenuous to pay the terminal examination fees of their children, especially when their School Certificate Examination fees needs to be paid.

Earlier, the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude congratulated Governor Akeredolu on his last month election victory in the state.

“You were voted for second tenure by the Ondo people due to your masses motivated policies”, he continued.