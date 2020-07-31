Ondo Guber: Akeredolu, Tinubu Meet [PHOTOS]

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Friday met with Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu announced the meeting via his official Twitter handle.

The Governor also disclosed that he met with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The meeting is coming barely 10 weeks to the Ondo governorship election.

Akeredolu is expected to slug it out with 16 other candidates to actualise his second term ambition.

“Today, I visited our leader @AsiwajuTinubu and my brother @jidesanwoolu to formally introduce my Deputy Governor-designate and consult with them for the forthcoming election in Ondo State. We are one in @OfficialAPCNg and our party is stronger than ever,” he tweeted.

Below are photos:

Before the meeting, there had been media reports that the APC national leader was opposed to the second term ambition of Akeredolu.

Tinubu had since denied the allegation which made the round before the Ondo APC primary election.

Tinubu, in a statement, had said all he desired was a free, fair, and credible primary.