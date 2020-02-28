Ondo guber: APC, PDP in war of words over road construction

The governorship election has been fixed for October 10 this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Two leading contestants, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the 2016 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who has again shown interest in the 2020 election, have began to tackle each other on the construction of the road leading to Jegede’s residence in Akure, state capital.

Jegede came second to Akeredolu in the 2016 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who is celebrating his third year in office, preferred to throw a jab at his likely contender in the coming governorship election.

Akeredolu on his twitter handle threw a jab at Jegede on the construction of a road to his house and other leaders in the opposition party which he said had been neglected for over 20 years.

He said on his twitter that “Morning @TayoJegedeSAN. I hope you like the new road I built in your neighbourhood totalling about 6km. It was neglected for over 20 years. Now you’ll have fewer vehicle issues when you start your campaign fully.”

Morning @TayoJegedeSAN. I hope you like the new road I built in your neighborhood totalling about 6km. It was neglected for over 20 years. Now You'll have less vehicle issues when you start your campaign fully. #DevelopOndo #IbiGiga pic.twitter.com/jV1xvwLsJO — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) February 25, 2020

This jab on Jegede over the construction of a road along with his residence in Akure, however, attracted much traffic for and against from their followers.

But responding to the jab, Jegede on his campaign twitter @Eyi4Ondo2020 replied Akeredolu’s twitter comments that “such road construction should not be the project of a state government in a functional system.”

Jegede said “In a functional system, this road should be the function and responsibilities of a local government. We are coming to change the narratives.“

In a functional system, this road should be the function and responsibilities of a local government. We are coming to change the narratives. https://t.co/Digwn7rRaO — Eyitayo Jegede SAN 2020 (@Eyi4ondo2020) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Akeredolu during the commissioning of road network across the state to mark his anniversary said: “Massive roads construction and rehabilitation across the three senatorial districts of the state was an attestation of his administration avowed commitment to make all major and township roads motorable and passable.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Saka Ogunleye said the roads were done in line with global best practices.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Works and Infrastructure, Raimi Aminu, said prudent management of state resources by the governor gave birth to numerous road projects being executed by the present administration.