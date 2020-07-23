Ondo Guber: Eyitayo Jegede Wins PDP primary [FULL DETAILS]

Eyitayo Jegede, has won the 2020 governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Jegede, who is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, polled 888 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ondo Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 657 votes.

A total of 2,111 delegates voted at the primary.

The ex-Attorney General was the party’s governorship candidate in 2016 but lost to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The primary was keenly contested between Jegede and Ajayi, who joined the PDP last month after he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other aspirants in the race such as National Vice Chairman PDP South West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso polled 175; former Ondo PDP spokesman Banji Okunomo got 90 votes; Ayorinde Olabode garnered 95 votes; Senator Kunlere Boluwaji polled 33 votes, Ebiseni Sola got 29 votes while Godday Erewa scored 14 votes.

Supporters of the party ignored warning not to come to the venue if they were not delegates.

Trouble initially started when some PDP youths claimed to have caught some people with thumbprinted ballot papers.

The ballot papers were later discovered to be samples used to enlighten party supporters on mode of voting.

Those caught with the ballot papers samples were dealt with.

Accreditation of delegates began at about 1pm while voting began at about 2:30pm.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the Chairman of the Primary Committee, assured them of free and fair conduct.

There was a delay after voting has ended by delegates when 17 names of special delegates surfaced.

It was learnt that introduction of fresh 17 names after all the delegates have voted caused fresh crisis as many of the aspirants insisted that the names were strange to them.

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi -led Committee went to a closed door meeting for over 30 minutes and came out without knowing what to do with the list.

It was learnt that the list contained names of former local government chairmen of the party who defected to other parties and later returned back.

The PDP supporters remained at the venue until the ballot were counted and results announced.