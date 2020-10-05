Ondo Guber: FRSC Deploys 1,500 Personnel To Enforce Movement Restrictions

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to enforce movement restrictions and other electoral laws during the poll.

The FRSC in statement in Abuja on Saturday, by its Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the team is headed by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS11HQ Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Ogagaoghene and assisted by the ACM in charge of Federal Operations, Hyginus Omeje, Sector Commander Ondo State, Corps Commander A. Hassan and others.

The statement titled, ‘Ondo governorship election: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles,’ said, Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally approved 35 vehicles, including tow trucks, ambulances and other operational vehicles to aid the electoral process in the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The operatives will enforce the restriction of movement order, certification of vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as maintaining orderliness at assigned polling booths,” it read partly.

Oyeyemi urged the deployed personnel to be professional by ensuring compliance with the Presidential Task Force directives on COVID-19.

In a related development, the military says it will deploy between 200 and 300 soldiers to the coastal areas to ensure a peaceful election in the riverine communities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had identified the riverine areas as black spots, saying it had enlisted the help of the Navy and Military Police to flush out threats to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.